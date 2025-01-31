Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister receives credentials of new Turkish Ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov received the newly appointed Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Birol Akgün on January 31, 2025, Trend reports.

The new ambassador formally presented his credentials to Minister Bayramov, who extended his congratulations and wished him success in his diplomatic endeavors.

The meeting focused on the longstanding and robust partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, with an emphasis on regional and international security concerns.

Minister Bayramov underscored the deep-rooted brotherhood and friendship between the peoples and governments of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, which continues to play a pivotal role in strengthening the alliance, including collaborative efforts on both regional and global fronts.

The significance of the historic Shusha Declaration was highlighted, reaffirming the strategic alliance between the two countries. Minister Bayramov noted that under the guidance of the leadership of both nations, the multifaceted cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye has expanded across various sectors, such as politics, military, economic trade, energy, transport, communication, and cultural-humanitarian exchange. He emphasized the need to persist in efforts to advance cooperation in these critical areas.

The two sides praised the effective cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye within international organizations, particularly the Organization of Turkic States, with hopes that the upcoming summit in Azerbaijan would further strengthen the organization's collective efforts. The meeting also addressed the importance of ongoing efforts to maintain stability in the Middle East and Afghanistan, as well as promoting joint initiatives in Syria.

Ambassador Akgün expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and congratulations, reaffirming his dedication to advancing the already strong bilateral relations between the two countries during his tenure.

The discussions also encompassed a wide range of bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.