Kazakhstan, Iran chart new path for transport and logistics cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 31. Kazakhstan and Iran discuss future of Transport and trade cooperation in Kazakhstan’s Astanа, Trend reports



In Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, within the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Vice Minister of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport, Maksat Kaliakparov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Kazakhstan Ali Akbar Joukar.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and issues of cooperation in the fields of transport, logistics, and aviation. They also focused on expanding transport corridors and improving transit routes between the two countries.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their intention to continue constructive dialogue and expand cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, providing new opportunities for the development of trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Iran.

On July 19, 2024, a four-party roadmap for the synchronized development of the potential of the eastern route of the international transport corridor "North-South" for 2024-2025 was signed in the city of Aktau.



To note, the implementation of all measures outlined in the Roadmap will increase the capacity of the "North-South" route to 20 million tons.