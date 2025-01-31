UN in Azerbaijan looks forward to supporting COP29 presidency initiatives - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The UN in Azerbaijan is looking forward to supporting the implementation of the COP29 presidency initiatives, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at an event on “High-level Strategic Prioritization” held in Baku within the framework of the UN-Azerbaijan Cooperation Framework Document on Sustainable Development (2026-2030).

“In recent years, we have seen Azerbaijan strengthen its role not only nationally but also regionally and globally on several multilateral issues, including addressing the climate crisis, especially as Chair of COP29. My UN team in Azerbaijan felt privileged to work closely with the COP29 chairmanship last year.

In addition to the agreed outcomes of COP29, the 14 presidential initiatives are an important legacy both globally and regionally for climate action. In this context, the UN system in Azerbaijan looks forward to supporting the implementation of these Presidency initiatives and helping to scale up UN support for climate action,” she said.

