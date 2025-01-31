Russia’s Rosatom to assist Kyrgyzstan in cleaning up former industrial site

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 31. Russia's Rosatom will assist in eliminating the environmental damage caused by a former industrial plant in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the company.

Specialists from the Federal Environmental Operator of the state corporation participated in an interdepartmental meeting in Bishkek. During the meeting, a set of priority emergency response works at the Crystal plant site was approved.

"With extensive experience in implementing projects to eliminate accumulated environmental damage within Russia, the Federal Environmental Operator is becoming a reliable partner for foreign colleagues as well," emphasized Stanislav Zhabrikov, Director for the Implementation of Environmental Projects of the Federal Environmental Operator.

The plant, which was built in 1989 in the city of Tash-Kumyr, specialized in the production of polycrystalline silicon. Dangerous chemical waste remains at the former plant site.