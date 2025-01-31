Macron's grip to power ushers in confrontational policy towards Azerbaijan - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Emmanuel Macron, having come to power in France, started to pursue a confrontational policy towards Azerbaijan, MP of the Azerbaijani Parliament Tural Ganjaliyev said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at an international conference on the “France and Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict” in Baku.

Ganjaliyev pointed out that Azerbaijan holds French cultural elements and literature in high regard.

“Looking at history, one can see that during the period of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR), quite a few Azerbaijanis were educated in France. Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, France sought to remain neutral in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. However, after 2003, France began to pursue a biased policy towards Azerbaijan. This is because Azerbaijan started demanding full restoration of its rights to its territories occupied by Armenia,” he said.

The MP also pointed out that the Armenian Diaspora holds quite a bit of sway in France.

The Armenian Diaspora has a strong influence on the elite of France, which we are observing even now. The main reason why relations between the two countries reached this point was Macron's government and Azerbaijan's liberation of its lands from occupation,” he emphasized.

To note, the International Conference on "France and the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict" started its work in Baku.

The event is attended by chairman of the board of the Center for Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev, professor of public law at the University of the Côte d'Azur Christian Vallard, Azerbaijani MP Tural Ganjaliyev, founder and editor-in-chief of the French news portal Musulmans en France, editor-in-chief of the Paris-based online newspaper La Gazette du Caucase Jean-Michel Brun and others.

