Armenian diaspora affects France's position in its conflict with Azerbaijan - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The role of the Armenian Diaspora as a specific internal factor influencing France's position in the historical context of its involvement in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict should be emphasized, the board member of the Center for Analysis of International Relations, Gulshan Pashayeva, MP of the Azerbaijani Parliament said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the international conference on “France and the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict” in Baku.

She claims that France is among the largest countries hosting the Armenian Diaspora globally, with an estimated population of 600,000 people.

“Following Russia and the US, it is the third largest Armenian diaspora in the world and the largest in the EU. Moreover, France has traditionally strong lobbying structures that actively support Armenian interests,” Pashayeva said.

Pashayeva recalled that France was initially one of the first states to recognize Azerbaijan's independence on January 3, 1992. Bilateral relations were officially established on February 21, 1992, and Azerbaijan's embassy in France was opened in October 1994.

