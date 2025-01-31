IsDBI, MBSC launch programs to boost entrepreneurship and Islamic finance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) and Prince Mohammed bin Salman College of Business & Entrepreneurship (MBSC) have partnered to enhance entrepreneurial skills and leadership development across IsDB Member Countries and Muslim communities, Trend reports.

Under this collaboration, two new programs—the Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Program and the Strategic Business Leadership Program—will equip participants with business acumen while integrating Islamic finance principles. The programs, hosted by MBSC, will feature interactive workshops, mentorship sessions, and real-world projects.

Sami Al-Suwailem, Acting Director General of IsDBI, emphasized the initiative’s role in cultivating a new generation of business leaders who can leverage Islamic finance to drive economic growth. Zeger Degraeve, Dean of MBSC, highlighted the programs' contribution to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and their potential to create sustainable economic and social value.

By combining academic expertise with practical insights, this partnership aims to empower entrepreneurs and business leaders to navigate today’s challenges and shape a prosperous future.