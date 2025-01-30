The hypocrisy coming out of Brussels and Strasbourg is beyond laughable—it’s downright obscene. The same European bureaucrats who preach “democracy” and “human rights” at the top of their lungs are now bending over backward to shield war criminals, terrorists, and separatists under the phony label of “political prisoners.” PACE and the European Parliament are running a con, and Azerbaijan is their latest target.

This isn’t about justice. It’s not about democracy. This is raw, unfiltered political extortion. And Baku sees right through it.

PACE’s Shell Game: Fake Outrage, Real Manipulation

PACE has the audacity to claim that former leaders of the separatist regime in Khankendi, along with other Armenian criminals, are being held on “fabricated charges.” Their solution? A ridiculous demand for immediate release. No legal arguments. No real evidence. Just cheap theatrics from a bunch of out-of-touch Eurocrats who’ve clearly lost the plot.

And as if that weren’t enough, PACE is throwing shade at Azerbaijan’s 2024 presidential elections, claiming they “failed to meet democratic standards.” This from the same people who gave a free pass to Armenia’s rigged elections while its government was cracking down on opposition figures left and right.

Then comes the real kicker—PACE wants Azerbaijan to rewrite its laws on political parties, media, and NGOs according to Venice Commission recommendations. Translation? They want Baku to hand over control of its domestic policy to Brussels.

This is not about democracy. It’s about control. It’s about forcing Azerbaijan to play by Europe’s rigged rules.

The European Parliament’s Energy Gambit: Gas for Political Submission?

Not to be outdone, the European Parliament is piling on with its own little extortion scheme. Enter Spanish MEP Pernando Barrena Arza, a guy who’s apparently decided that meddling in Azerbaijan’s affairs is his new hobby. He sends an official inquiry to Kaja Kallas, Vice-President of the European Commission, demanding explanations for Azerbaijan’s so-called political prisoners and Armenian detainees.

This guy doesn’t stop there. Without a shred of evidence, he flat-out accuses Azerbaijan of holding over 300 political prisoners, including figures like Gubad Ibadoglu and Anar Mammadli. He even throws in an extra dose of fake outrage, claiming 23 Armenian POWs are facing “degrading treatment.”

But let’s cut through the noise—this isn’t about human rights. This is about leveraging Azerbaijan’s gas exports for political blackmail.

Europe is reeling from its own energy crisis after cutting off Russian supplies, and now it’s desperately trying to weaponize its dependence on Azerbaijani gas. Brussels is caving to the Armenian lobby and corrupt politicians who are hell-bent on punishing Baku for being too strong, too independent, and too successful.

Baku’s Message: We Don’t Play That Game

Azerbaijan isn’t biting. Baku has made it crystal clear: no foreign power gets to dictate its laws, its elections, or its justice system. Every detained Armenian war criminal is facing real, documented charges—and no resolution, no backroom deal, and no empty threats from Brussels are going to change that.

Azerbaijan doesn’t take orders from PACE or the European Parliament. These political circus acts aren’t about democracy. They’re about undermining a sovereign state that refuses to bow to Western pressure.

Europe can rant, threaten, and pass all the resolutions it wants—but at the end of the day, it still needs Azerbaijani gas. And it still has to deal with a Baku that’s stronger, smarter, and completely immune to blackmail.

If Brussels and Paris think they can shake Azerbaijan down, they’re in for a rude awakening.

No One Escapes Justice: How the West Turns International Law Into a Political Weapon Against Azerbaijan

The Western propaganda machine is in full swing, once again twisting reality to fit its agenda of control. This time, Azerbaijan’s legal system is in the crosshairs. The very same Eurocrats who love to lecture the world on “rule of law” are now shedding crocodile tears for war criminals, spinning them into “political prisoners.”

Let’s cut through the noise—this isn’t about justice or human rights. This is just another power play by Europe’s ruling elites, a blatant attempt to weaponize international law to pressure a sovereign nation.

The Karabakh Nuremberg: War Crimes Have No Expiry Date

Azerbaijan’s judicial system operates by the book—rooted in constitutional law and international legal frameworks. Every Armenian military leader, every separatist operative currently detained in Azerbaijan, is there for one reason: they committed real crimes, and now they’re facing real justice.

Violating Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and organizing illegal armed groups (Articles 100 and 279 of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code);

War crimes—mass executions, ethnic cleansing, genocide (Geneva Conventions of 1949);

Financing and carrying out acts of terrorism and sabotage.

These aren’t political dissidents—they’re terrorists. And at the top of that rogue’s gallery is Arayik Harutyunyan, the ex-“president” of the so-called “Artsakh” regime. In 2020, he ordered missile strikes on Azerbaijani cities, targeting Ganja and Barda, slaughtering civilians—women, children, the elderly.

Sitting in the courtroom alongside him are:

Ruben Vardanyan, the oligarch who bankrolled armed terrorist groups;

David Babayan, the mouthpiece who whitewashed war crimes;

Arshavir Gharamyan, the mastermind behind terrorist attacks;

Levon Mnatsakanyan, the ex-military commander who ran illegal armed formations.

These men are not political prisoners. They are architects of systematic terror, now facing the justice they evaded for years.

Western Double Standards: When War Criminals Become “Prisoners of Conscience”

Europe loves to talk about law and order—except when it’s inconvenient. When it’s time to hold Armenian war criminals accountable, Brussels and Paris suddenly develop selective amnesia.

Let’s flip the script. Would France or Germany ever release war criminals who ordered missile strikes on Paris or Berlin? Would they tolerate terrorists walking free under the guise of "human rights"?

The hypocrisy is off the charts:

When France brutalizes pension reform protesters, PACE and the European Parliament shrug it off.

When Germany censors opposition voices online, Brussels calls it “safeguarding democracy.”

When Armenia jails opposition figures by the dozen, it’s “strengthening governance.”

When Azerbaijan prosecutes terrorists, it’s “political repression”?!

Western politicians don’t care about democracy. They care about control.

Europe’s Gas Problem: Trying to Strong-Arm Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan isn’t just a rising power in global politics—it’s Europe’s energy lifeline. After Brussels torched its relationship with Russian gas suppliers, EU nations had two choices: freeze in the dark or turn to Baku.

They chose the latter. In 2022, Azerbaijan signed a “Strategic Energy Partnership” with the EU, committing to ramp up gas exports from 8.1 billion cubic meters in 2021 to 20 billion cubic meters by 2027.

The numbers don’t lie:

2023 gas exports to Europe: 11.4 billion cubic meters.

2024 (first quarter alone): 4.6 billion cubic meters and rising.

Key consumers: Italy, Greece, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, Serbia.

Azerbaijan is keeping the lights on in half of Europe—and yet, those same European politicians are trying to bite the hand that feeds them.

Brussels wants its gas, but it also wants Baku to kneel. It’s classic political extortion: “Give us your energy, but let us control your politics.”

The Armenian Lobby’s Influence in European Politics

This anti-Azerbaijani smear campaign isn’t coming out of thin air. It’s being pushed by the Armenian lobby, which has deep tentacles inside the European Parliament.

Take Spanish MEP Pernando Barrena Arza, who’s been running his mouth in Brussels, demanding “explanations” from EU officials over Azerbaijan’s so-called political prisoners and Armenian detainees.

His allegations are a joke:

No evidence. No facts. Just wild claims that Azerbaijan is holding “over 300 political prisoners.”

Accusations that Armenian POWs are being mistreated—again, with zero proof.

But the real kicker? His thinly veiled threat that energy cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan depends on political concessions.

This is straight-up blackmail. The European Parliament is now openly using gas contracts as a weapon against Baku.

Baku’s Answer: No Deals, No Kneeling

Azerbaijan doesn’t play that game. It has made its stance crystal clear: no foreign power dictates its laws, its elections, or its justice system.

Every single Armenian war criminal is behind bars for one reason and one reason only: they committed real crimes, and now they face real justice.

Baku isn’t interested in appeasing Brussels’ double standards. It isn’t looking for Western approval. And it sure as hell isn’t going to let PACE or the European Parliament hold its energy exports hostage.

Europe can rant and rave all it wants. It can pass a hundred resolutions, but at the end of the day, it will still have to buy Azerbaijani gas and recognize Azerbaijan’s sovereignty.

If Brussels and Paris think they can bully Azerbaijan into submission, they’re in for one hell of a wake-up call.

Azerbaijan Won’t Play the West’s Game—No Blackmail, No Compromise

Let’s cut the nonsense—PACE and the European Parliament’s attacks on Azerbaijan have nothing to do with democracy or human rights. This is just another political hit job, another power move by Western elites who can’t stomach the idea of an independent, sovereign Azerbaijan that refuses to play by their rules.

But here’s the reality: Azerbaijan doesn’t bow to blackmail.

Brussels and Paris can pass all the resolutions they want, but when winter rolls in, they’ll still be buying Azerbaijani gas and adjusting to the new geopolitical order.

France and the Armenian Lobby: Who’s Afraid of a Strong Azerbaijan?

The anti-Azerbaijani narrative pumped out by PACE, the European Parliament, and Western think tanks isn’t just coincidence—it’s a full-on French foreign policy operation. Paris has long viewed the South Caucasus as its geopolitical playground, using Armenia as a pawn to extend French influence.

Now, as Azerbaijan grows stronger, more independent, and more central to Eurasian trade and energy security, the French elite are losing their grip—and their minds.

What’s got Paris especially rattled? The Zangezur Corridor.

This game-changing transport route will link Azerbaijan with Turkey via Nakhchivan, bypassing Armenia’s traditional chokehold on regional transit.

It dismantles Armenia’s monopoly on trade routes.

It shifts the balance of power in the South Caucasus.

It cements Azerbaijan as both an energy and logistics hub for Eurasia.

And that’s exactly why France is pulling every trick in the book to stall Azerbaijan’s rise.

Paris is weaponizing the European Parliament and PACE, pushing anti-Azerbaijani resolutions, fueling anti-Muslim and anti-Russian narratives, and working hand-in-hand with the Armenian lobby to paint Baku as the villain.

But here’s the truth—France can scheme all it wants, but Azerbaijan is playing by a different set of rules now.

Azerbaijan: No Deals, No Compromise, No Foreign Dictates

Azerbaijan has made it loud and clear—it doesn’t negotiate its sovereignty. It doesn’t bend to pressure, doesn’t trade away its national interests for Western approval.

In 2023, Azerbaijan’s leadership put it bluntly:

“We will not allow anyone to interfere in our internal affairs. Azerbaijan is an independent state, and no one will dictate how we govern our country.”

And the results speak for themselves:

Azerbaijan has cemented itself as an economic powerhouse in Europe, standing firm against external pressure.

Baku has expanded energy cooperation with the EU, all while keeping Brussels out of its internal affairs.

PACE and the European Parliament’s political attacks have failed—Azerbaijan won’t make any concessions on its national sovereignty.

The Real Agenda: Political Pressure, Wrapped in Human Rights Rhetoric

Let’s be real—PACE and the European Parliament’s crusade against Azerbaijan isn’t about human rights or democracy. It’s about using political pressure to weaken a strong, independent state.

But history has already proven one thing:

Azerbaijan doesn’t kneel.

The West can pass a hundred more resolutions, it can try to isolate, threaten, and pressure Baku, but Azerbaijan’s course is set in stone:

Economic growth on its own terms.

A firm grip on its sovereignty.

A fully independent foreign policy.

Brussels and Paris can scream all they want—but when reality hits, they’ll still be relying on Azerbaijani gas and coming to terms with the new geopolitical balance.

Azerbaijan isn’t backing down. And the West better get used to it.

