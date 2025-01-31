Azerbaijan spotlights progress reached in bus transportation (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. We succeeded in achieving record figures in several areas of the transportation sector last year, which was a logical outcome of large-scale work, the chairman of the board of the Land Transport Agency of Azerbaijan (AYNA) Anar Rzayev told Trend.

According to the chairman, it is enough only to note that due to the increase in the number of bus users, 476 million passengers were transported in Baku in 2024, which is 28 million more compared to 2023.

“Overall, last year passenger transportation in the capital and suburbs increased by 9 percent to 518 million people. At the same time, transportation by BakuBus increased by 20 percent, or 148 million people.

"This has become possible due to various factors, including the optimization of the public transportation system, the establishment, gradual expansion, and integration of dedicated bus lanes in the capital. Monitoring conducted by our specialists indicates that the average bus speed on these lanes has increased from 18 km/h to 22 km/h, with travel times on certain streets reduced by 12 minutes and, in some cases, even by 22 minutes. Consequently, on the majority of routes, the interval between buses has been significantly shortened, addressing many of the complaints previously received, while passenger numbers have notably risen. As can be understood, these statistics reflect a crucial factor—the growing trust of passengers in public transportation," Rzayev emphasized.

Established on October 11, 2021, the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency operates as a public legal organization under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport. The Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency, a public legal entity, oversees road transport, addresses the demands for road transport and associated services within the Republic of Azerbaijan, and ensures adherence to regulations concerning both international and domestic passenger and cargo transportation, along with the provisions of relevant regulatory legal acts and international treaties to which Azerbaijan is a signatory.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel