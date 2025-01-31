Azerbaijan outlines vision for future cooperation with BSEC

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Lazăr Comănescu, the Secretary General of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), on January 31, 2025, the country's MFA told Trend.

According to the ministry, the meeting involved an exchange of views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and BSEC, Azerbaijan's upcoming chairmanship of the organization in the first half of 2025, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Minister Bayramov emphasized that BSEC is a key platform for promoting and advancing regional cooperation. He also noted that Azerbaijan advocates for further strengthening of the existing cooperation within the organization.

Azerbaijan's initiatives in regional economics, trade, energy security, transport, communications, and tourism were discussed. Specifically, the "green energy" corridor project connecting the Caspian, Black, and Mediterranean Seas, as well as efforts to develop the Middle Corridor, were highlighted as key directions for cooperation.

The two sides also touched upon Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the 229th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29). They stressed the importance of making key decisions regarding new climate financing goals, carbon markets, and the Loss and Damage Fund during this prestigious event held in Azerbaijan last year, as well as the significance of joint climate action efforts within BSEC.

Regional issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

