Azerbaijan outlines vision for future cooperation with BSEC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Lazăr Comănescu, the Secretary General of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), on January 31, 2025, the country's MFA told Trend.

According to the ministry, the meeting involved an exchange of views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and BSEC, Azerbaijan's upcoming chairmanship of the organization in the first half of 2025, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Minister Bayramov emphasized that BSEC is a key platform for promoting and advancing regional cooperation. He also noted that Azerbaijan advocates for further strengthening of the existing cooperation within the organization.