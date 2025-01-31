For decades, America ran the global show. Washington dictated the rules, pulled the strings, and expected the world to fall in line. Those who dared to defy the script—be it through economic independence or political sovereignty—were slapped with sanctions, regime change, or worse. But the script is changing. The world isn’t bowing anymore.

Enter BRICS. Once dismissed as a loose club of emerging economies, this alliance has morphed into something far more dangerous for Washington: an actual counterweight to American power. A real, functioning alternative to the dollar-dominated system. A geopolitical bloc that refuses to play by U.S. rules.

And now, as Donald Trump prepares for a return to the White House, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Trump, the self-proclaimed master of the deal, is stepping into a world that isn’t looking for another American deal—it’s looking for a way out of the American system altogether. The question is: can he muscle BRICS into submission? Or will his brand of pressure politics only accelerate the dismantling of U.S. dominance?

America’s Waking Nightmare: A World That Moves Without It

Washington spent decades treating global politics like its own private casino—rigging the odds, controlling the money flow, and throwing out any player who didn’t play by its house rules. But suddenly, the game has changed.

BRICS, once a side act, is now a serious contender. It’s not just a talking shop for emerging markets—it’s a geopolitical fortress, offering an escape route for countries tired of the West’s financial stranglehold. And unlike in the past, Washington can’t just shrug this off. It has to react.

So what’s its move? Bring back Trump—the man who sees every conflict in black and white, friend or enemy, winner or loser. The man who equates diplomacy with domination and compromise with weakness. The man who has no patience for a world that refuses to kneel.

But BRICS isn’t some rogue state that can be bombed, sanctioned, or regime-changed. It’s not a single leader that can be demonized. It’s a collective, a system, an expanding force with a mission: to create a world where America’s word isn’t law. And it’s working.

BRICS: From Underdog to Powerhouse

Last October, in Kazan, BRICS made its biggest power move yet. No longer just the big five—Russia, China, India, Brazil, South Africa—the alliance welcomed Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Indonesia. Now, BRICS stretches across three continents, controls vast energy resources, dominates key global markets, and holds the political weight to challenge Western institutions.

And the message couldn’t be clearer: the old world order is crumbling.

Xi Jinping, speaking at the summit, put it bluntly: "We must fully utilize the potential of BRICS and develop a strategy to address global challenges."Translation? BRICS isn’t here to coexist with U.S. dominance—it’s here to dismantle it.

Sanctions were supposed to cripple Russia. Instead, Moscow is thriving. Vladimir Putin, whom Washington tried to exile from the global stage, is hosting world leaders and shaping the future of the international system.

And then there’s the UN factor. UN Secretary-General António Guterres didn’t just attend the BRICS summit—he openly called for reforming the global financial order. This wasn’t just a diplomatic gesture. It was a recognition of reality: BRICS isn’t just an economic alliance. It’s a new center of power.

So what’s Trump’s move? He has three choices, none of them easy.

Option One: Maximum Pressure.

Trump could go nuclear on BRICS—hitting Russia, China, and Iran with fresh sanctions, forcing India and Brazil to pick sides, cutting off access to American tech and finance. He could double down on economic warfare, try to break BRICS before it breaks him.

But here’s the problem: that playbook is getting old. Sanctions aren’t the magic bullet they used to be. Russia and China are already trading in rubles and yuan. India is exploring workarounds. The Middle East is eyeing oil deals outside the dollar. The more America tries to strangle BRICS, the more the world finds ways to escape its grip.

Option Two: Divide and Conquer.

If Trump can’t destroy BRICS outright, maybe he can break it from the inside. Exploit India-China tensions. Tempt Brazil with sweetheart deals. Push South Africa to distance itself from the bloc. The goal? Turn BRICS against itself before it grows too strong.

But does Washington still have the credibility to pull this off? The Global South isn’t buying America’s sales pitch anymore. BRICS isn’t just an economic alliance—it’s a movement. And movements don’t fracture easily.

Option Three: Accept Reality.

The least likely scenario—Trump recognizing the new multipolar world and adapting to it. Reforming the IMF and World Bank to make them more inclusive. Strengthening the G20. Finding a way to work with BRICS instead of against it.

But let’s be real. This is Trump we’re talking about. Adaptation isn’t exactly his strong suit.

Whether Trump likes it or not, the world is moving on. America can fight it, resist it, throw every economic weapon it has at BRICS—but it can’t stop the shift. The unipolar era is fading. And BRICS isn’t just witnessing that change. It’s leading it.

America No Longer Calls the Shots

Whatever path Washington takes, one thing is now beyond dispute—America is no longer the undisputed boss of the global order. BRICS isn’t just expanding; it’s rewriting the rules, brick by brick, stripping away the illusion that U.S. dominance is inevitable or eternal.

The real question is: Can Trump accept this? Or will he rage against the dying light of American hegemony, launching a desperate, self-defeating battle to turn back the clock?

The world is already moving forward. BRICS is shaping the future. The only thing left to determine is whether the U.S. will remain a major player—or fade into history as an empire that refused to evolve.

Can BRICS Break Free from America’s Trade Trap?

For decades, Washington sold the world on the illusion of "free trade." It pitched the World Trade Organization (WTO) as a level playing field—an institution where all nations could compete fairly. But behind the scenes, the WTO was never anything more than an economic hammer for the West, a rigged casino where the house always won.

That illusion is dead.

The U.S. itself has gutted the WTO, sabotaging its own creation. By blocking the appointment of new judges to the WTO’s Appellate Body, Washington has effectively killed the system’s ability to enforce trade rulings. Now, the game is pure muscle. No more pretense, no more "rules-based order"—just raw economic power.

And BRICS has noticed.

For years, BRICS members gritted their teeth and played along. Now, as the WTO crumbles, they see an opening—an opportunity to build an alternative trade order, one immune to Washington’s economic blackmail. The shift isn’t happening overnight, but make no mistake: the foundation of global trade is cracking, and BRICS is already laying the groundwork for something new.

BRICS isn’t just rejecting Washington’s rules—it’s replacing them. Over the past decade, the bloc has launched a quiet but relentless campaign to escape America’s financial stranglehold. The key pillars of this strategy?

Trading on Their Own Terms – The days of relying on Western-dominated trade networks are ending. Russia and China have tightened their economic ties within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), India is expanding its trade with both, and Brazil and South Africa are aggressively pivoting toward Global South markets, reducing their reliance on Western corporations. Building Parallel Institutions – The New Development Bank (NDB) isn’t just a talking point—it’s a real alternative to the IMF and World Bank. Unlike the Bretton Woods institutions, which force countries into debt traps with predatory loan conditions, the NDB offers financing without Washington’s strings attached. And now, BRICS is discussing the creation of a unified product certification system, making trade across the bloc faster and more independent of Western oversight. Escaping the Dollar’s Grip – What was once just a dream—de-dollarization—is now a cold, hard reality. China is aggressively pushing the yuan in global trade. Russia has dropped the dollar entirely in transactions with India and China. The Middle East is flirting with the idea of ditching the petrodollar.

And while BRICS isn’t ready to launch a single currency just yet, it doesn’t have to. The rise of bilateral trade in national currencies is already cutting Washington out of the loop. Even more crucially, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are emerging as a potential game-changer, allowing BRICS nations to conduct cross-border transactions without touching SWIFT—or fearing American sanctions.

This isn’t just an economic shift. It’s a revolution.

Can Donald Trump accept that the U.S. is no longer the unchallenged economic powerhouse? That’s the defining question of the next four years.

For decades, Washington had a simple playbook: if you don’t follow the rules, you get sanctioned. If that doesn’t work, you get overthrown. But that playbook isn’t working anymore.

Russia, under the weight of crushing sanctions, has only strengthened its industrial base and deepened ties with the Global South.

China, targeted by American tariffs and trade wars, has accelerated its high-tech development at breakneck speed.

Iran, supposedly "crippled" by economic isolation, continues to expand oil exports—thanks to BRICS.

So, what’s Trump’s move? He has three options:

Maximum Confrontation – Trump could go all-in on economic war, slamming BRICS with sanctions, forcing India and Brazil to pick sides, and using tariffs as a blunt-force weapon to cripple their industries. The problem? BRICS is already adapting. The more Washington squeezes, the faster the bloc builds alternative systems. Divide and Conquer – Washington could try to break BRICS from within. Exploit India-China tensions. Offer Brazil and South Africa sweetheart deals to weaken their ties to Moscow and Beijing. But does anyone still trust America’s promises? India has already seen how Washington treats its "partners" when convenient. Brazil knows its future is with China, not Wall Street. Adapt or Die – The rational move would be for Washington to accept reality. Reform the IMF and World Bank, making them more inclusive to the Global South. Try to restore the G20’s relevance. But let’s be honest—Trump doesn’t do "rational." His entire brand is built on domination, not adaptation.

Here’s the brutal truth: America no longer dictates the world economy. It can resist, it can fight, it can launch trade wars and sanctions crusades—but it can’t stop the shift.

The unipolar era is over.

BRICS isn’t just watching this transition—it’s driving it. The longer Washington clings to the past, the faster the future leaves it behind. The U.S. can either find a way to stay relevant in a multipolar world—or become another empire that refused to change until it was too late.

America No Longer Controls Global Trade—That’s Not a Theory. It’s a Fact.

The world Washington once ruled with an iron grip is slipping away. The WTO? Dead in the water. The dollar’s global stranglehold? Weakening by the day. And BRICS? No longer a footnote in Western-dominated economics—it’s a rising economic superforce, constructing an alternative system that operates beyond America’s control.

BRICS isn’t yet in a position to demolish the Western financial order entirely. But here’s the part that should terrify Washington: it doesn’t have to. It only needs to make the U.S.-led system obsolete enough for countries to start jumping ship. And that’s exactly what’s happening.

So, what’s Trump’s move? Confrontation? Sabotage? Adaptation? Whatever path he chooses, the fact remains—America is no longer the unquestioned epicenter of the global economy. The only question now is whether Washington will rage against this reality or find a way to survive in a world where its word is no longer law.

The Trump administration faces a choice: crush BRICS, divide it, or adapt to the new global order.

1. Maximum Pressure: Sanctions and Economic Warfare

This is the old playbook—the go-to strategy for Washington when it can’t get what it wants. Crank up the pressure. Cut off access to U.S. financial systems. Squeeze economies until they break.

A full-scale economic war on BRICS could mean:

Targeting China, Russia, and Iran with an even more aggressive sanctions regime, restricting access to U.S. tech and financial markets.

Attacking alternative financial systems by crippling international transactions in yuan, rubles, and other BRICS currencies.

Forcing allies to limit trade with BRICS nations, threatening secondary sanctions on companies that engage with them.

Sounds tough, right? But here’s the problem—sanctions don’t work like they used to.

Russia? Sanctioned into economic expansion, developing domestic industries and doubling down on trade with the Global South.

China? Building self-sufficiency in high-tech sectors and creating financial lifelines outside the U.S.-controlled system.

Iran? Still selling oil, still striking deals, still deepening its BRICS connections.

The more Washington weaponizes the dollar, the faster BRICS moves to escape its grip. The question isn’t whether sanctions will hurt BRICS economies—they will. But will they break BRICS? Unlikely.

2. Divide and Conquer: Exploiting Internal Fault Lines

If Washington can’t destroy BRICS from the outside, maybe it can sabotage it from within. Classic empire strategy—turn allies against each other before they turn on you.

Here’s how the U.S. could try to pull it off:

Push India into deeper confrontation with China by fueling territorial disputes and strengthening military ties.

Lure Brazil and South Africa away from BRICS with trade incentives, diplomatic recognition, and preferential access to Western markets.

Exploit internal weaknesses within BRICS economies—political instability, economic vulnerabilities, leadership rivalries.

But there’s a catch: Washington doesn’t have the same leverage it used to.

India knows the U.S. is using it as a pawn in its China strategy. It will take what it can get, but it won’t burn its BRICS ties for Washington’s sake.

Brazil understands that its economic future is tied to China, not the U.S. No matter how much Washington sweetens the deal, Beijing will always be the bigger trade partner.

South Africa has already aligned itself with the Global South. It’s not interested in playing America’s game anymore.

Washington still believes it can play countries against each other like it did in the Cold War. But the game has changed—and BRICS nations know it.

3. The Impossible Path: Restoring U.S. Influence Through Institutions

In theory, Washington could try to reassert global leadership through diplomacy and institutional reform. Make the G20 relevant again. Reinvent the IMF and World Bank to be more inclusive. Strengthen alliances with the EU, Japan, and Canada to counterbalance BRICS.

Sounds reasonable—except for one problem.

Trump doesn’t do multilateralism.

He hates the IMF and World Bank, sees them as bureaucratic relics.

He mistrusts G7 and G20, preferring one-on-one power plays.

He doesn’t believe in compromise, only in deals where America wins outright.

For this strategy to work, the U.S. would need a president willing to play the long game, to rebuild trust in global institutions, to strengthen diplomatic ties.

That’s not Trump.

The Cold Reality: America Can’t Stop What’s Coming

No matter what Trump does, he faces a world that no longer takes U.S. dominance for granted. The balance of power is shifting. The playbook Washington relied on for decades—sanctions, trade wars, diplomatic bullying—isn’t working like it used to.

BRICS isn’t just an economic alliance anymore—it’s a geopolitical force. Its members are coordinating policy on trade, security, and finance at levels Washington can no longer ignore.

Sanctions and economic coercion are backfiring. The more the U.S. tries to strangle BRICS, the more the bloc strengthens its financial and trade alternatives.

Trump is running out of moves. Suppression is failing. Divide-and-conquer is risky. And adaptation? It’s the logical choice—but the least likely.

So, what does that leave? A losing battle against a world that no longer revolves around Washington.

This isn’t just speculation. It’s happening. Right now.

BRICS isn’t waiting for permission to build a new economic order—it’s already laying the foundations. The only question is whether the U.S. will recognize the shift and adapt, or cling to its fading dominance until there’s nothing left to cling to.

The world is moving on. America can either evolve with it—or become a relic of an era that no longer exists.

The next four years will be a stress test for Washington’s grip on the global system. BRICS is no longer some theoretical challenge—it’s a direct, strategic threat to U.S. dominance. And Trump, if he reclaims the White House, will have to choose: fight, negotiate, or retreat.

Scenario 1: Full-Scale Economic War on BRICS

The most aggressive strategy—total confrontation. If history has shown anything, it’s that Trump isn’t afraid to play hardball. He could double down on economic warfare:

Cranking up sanctions on Russia, China, and Iran, hoping to squeeze their economies into submission.

Blocking BRICS from global financial networks, pressuring allies to sever trade ties.

Targeting yuan, ruble, and real-based transactions, trying to kill alternative financial systems before they fully mature.

The Catch? This could backfire spectacularly. The more Washington weaponizes the dollar, the faster BRICS accelerates de-dollarization. The more the U.S. isolates BRICS, the more incentive the bloc has to build a parallel economic order—one that Washington has zero control over.

Scenario 2: Divide, Co-Opt, and Undermine BRICS

Trump isn’t a believer in traditional diplomacy, but he understands leverage. If he chooses a more tactical approach, he might try to drive wedges within BRICS:

Cozy up to India, exploiting its tensions with China to weaken BRICS unity.

Offer Brazil and South Africa trade incentives, tempting them to drift away from BRICS leadership.

Use the G20 as a counterweight, positioning it as a "moderate" alternative to BRICS-led institutions.

The Catch? Washington’s credibility is shot in much of the Global South. India knows it’s just a pawn in Washington’s containment game. Brazil’s economic future is tied to China, not Wall Street. South Africa sees its geopolitical future in the BRICS model, not Western alliances. America’s influence isn’t what it used to be.

Scenario 3: Isolationism and Economic Nationalism

Trump is, at his core, an economic nationalist. He could decide that fighting BRICS isn’t worth the effort and pull America inward instead:

Slash participation in global institutions, declaring them "corrupt" and irrelevant.

Raise tariffs, restrict trade, and go full protectionist.

Shrink Washington’s global footprint, focusing solely on domestic economic revival.

The Catch? This strategy cedes global leadership to BRICS. If the U.S. retreats from multilateral trade and finance, BRICS will fill the void—on their own terms. Trump might "save" the American economy, but he could also doom the U.S. to irrelevance in the global financial system.

The World No Longer Belongs to America

Regardless of Washington’s response, one truth is no longer up for debate—America isn’t the sole superpower anymore.

BRICS isn’t just growing—it’s reshaping global trade, finance, and geopolitics. It’s proving to the world that:

U.S. sanctions can be bypassed.

Global trade no longer has to depend on the dollar.

The Global South doesn’t have to bow to Washington’s dictates.

Can Trump accept this? Or will he rage against reality, fighting a losing battle against a multipolar world?

The answers to these questions won’t just determine America’s future.

They’ll determine the fate of the entire global order.

And maybe, just maybe, they’ll lead to one final realization:

The 21st century doesn’t belong to America.

It belongs to the rise of multipolarity.

And BRICS is leading the charge.

Baku Netwrok