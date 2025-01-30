Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund approves investment report for new projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. During the IV meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund Council, the organization’s updated investment policy and an investment report on two projects were approved, along with discussions on other key matters, the Economy Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The meeting was chaired by Elnur Aliyev, the First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Fund's Board.

"The meeting was attended by representatives of relevant governmental bodies from both Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan. It was emphasized that cooperation with the Kyrgyz Republic is expanding across several areas, including trade, investment, and transportation. The implementation of tasks set by the heads of state to strengthen economic cooperation continues successfully. Special attention is being given to the development of partnerships through the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund, established to support economic cooperation between the two countries. The Fund finances priority projects from businesses registered in Kyrgyzstan.