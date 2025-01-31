Russian, Turkish FM's discuss situation in Syria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. On January 31, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a telephone conversation, Trend reports.

The ministry reported that the parties exchanged views on the development of the situation in and around Syria.

According to the report, the ministers stressed the importance of consolidating international efforts in the interests of promoting a comprehensive settlement in the Syria based on the principles of unconditional respect for the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the country.

A number of issues on the bilateral agenda were discussed," the report says.

It is noted that the ministers agreed to remain in close contact on the Syrian issue and other pressing regional and international issues.