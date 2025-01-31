Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Russia

Russian, Turkish FM's discuss situation in Syria

Russia Materials 31 January 2025 21:40 (UTC +04:00)
Russian, Turkish FM's discuss situation in Syria
Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. On January 31, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a telephone conversation, Trend reports.

The ministry reported that the parties exchanged views on the development of the situation in and around Syria.

According to the report, the ministers stressed the importance of consolidating international efforts in the interests of promoting a comprehensive settlement in the Syria based on the principles of unconditional respect for the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the country.

A number of issues on the bilateral agenda were discussed," the report says.

It is noted that the ministers agreed to remain in close contact on the Syrian issue and other pressing regional and international issues.

Latest

Latest

Read more