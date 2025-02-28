Azerbaijan, Croatia looking forward to holding joint investment forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The Croatia–Azerbaijan Investment Forum is scheduled for execution, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"Today, we begin our working visit to Croatia! We will meet with Croatian government officials to discuss bilateral economic relations and join the Croatia-Azerbaijan Investment Forum," the minister explained.

Statistical data indicates that Azerbaijan's export volume to Croatia for the initial 11 months of 2024 amounted to $873.4 million, signifying a 1.6-fold increase. The export share constituted 3.59 percent (in contrast to 1.7 percent during January-November 2023). Simultaneously, the import volume from Croatia increased by 7.6 percent, totaling $4.8 million. The import share persisted at 0.03 percent, consistent with the figures from January through November 2023. On April 29, 2019, a collaborative business forum between Azerbaijan and Croatia was conducted, initiated by the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation and supported by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan. Representatives from more than 80 enterprises across diverse sectors attended the discussion.



Additionally, on September 1, 2024, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) commenced gas deliveries to Croatia.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel