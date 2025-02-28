Uzbek dev't company exploring Azerbaijani market - general director

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 28. Baku makes a grandiose impression, the general director of Uzbek development company Murad Buildings, Oybek Nurmukhamedov told Trend.

He made the remark on the sidelines of the international real estate summit “Movement” in Baku.

“This is my first visit to Azerbaijan, to Baku, and the impressions are simply grandiose. The city has achieved a lot - the architecture harmoniously combines European and post-Soviet elements. Meanwhile, culture, traditions, and warm human relations are preserved, and this is really pleasing,” he said.

According to him, the scale and prospects of the city's development are impressive, and the dynamics of companies' growth are optimistic.

“As for entering foreign markets, our presence in Baku is more of a familiarization nature - we are here to study the market and exchange experience. In the short term, we have no plans to enter international markets, including Azerbaijan, as our own country is also actively developing, and now we should focus on that. Our main goal and mission is, first of all, to develop our home markets,” Nurmukhamedov noted.

The General Director specified that the company is currently focusing on the business premium segment.

He added that three to five new projects are planned to be launched this year, which are also focused on this segment.

“We see prospects and opportunities in the development of the New Tashkent area. Once there is more clarity on the master planning, and if we see that we can add value with our product, we will definitely enter this market,” he concluded.

Murad Buildings is one of the largest development companies in Uzbekistan, operating in the market for over 21 years. The company is engaged in the construction of residential complexes, paying attention to innovative solutions and smart technologies.