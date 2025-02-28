Kazakhstan looks forward to strengthening economic partnerships with IMF

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 28. Future cooperation between Kazakhstan and the International Monetary Fund will center on bolstering economic ties and promoting sustainable development in the financial sector, Trend reports



The Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Serik Zhumangarin, met with the head of the IMF mission in Kazakhstan, Ali Javad Al-Eid.

During the meeting, Zhumangarin congratulated Al-Eid on his appointment as head of the IMF mission, which took place on January 28, 2025. He noted that Kazakhstan has always highly valued the IMF's expert opinion and recommendations, which have become an indispensable resource for shaping the country’s economic policy and making important strategic decisions.

“Kazakhstan has been fruitfully cooperating with the IMF for more than 30 years, receiving its invaluable support. Our long-term partnership with the IMF is crucial for ensuring economic stability and sustainable growth of Kazakhstan's economy,” emphasized Zhumangarin.

The meeting participants noted the positive results of the implemented projects aimed at conducting structural reforms, developing tax and budgetary policies, and the national financial market, in which the IMF’s experience and recommendations were taken into account. The significant contribution of the IMF's Regional Center for the Development of Potential in the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Mongolia, operating in Almaty, Kazakhstan, since 2021, was also highlighted.

Additionally, the parties discussed the government's plans for financing the real sector of the economy, implementing fiscal and tax reforms, and other aspects of cooperation.

The IMF (International Monetary Fund) is an international financial organization established to ensure global financial stability. It provides loans to countries facing economic issues, offers advice on macroeconomic policies, and promotes international trade. The IMF also helps countries implement economic reforms and supports global economic growth.

