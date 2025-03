Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Azerbaijani People's Artist Shafiga Mammadova has been awarded the "Istiglal" order, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree in this regard.

By the decree, Mammadova was granted an award for her great contributions to the development of Azerbaijani culture.