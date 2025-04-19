Azerbaijan widens workforce for State Control Service for Water Use and Protection - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19.​ Azerbaijan has increased the staffing quota for its State Control Service for Water Use and Protection within the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The decision, outlined in a recent decree signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, amends the previous provisions related to the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency’s operations.

Under the updated decree, the number of positions for the monitoring service will rise from 146 to 164. This encompasses an escalation from 51 to 57 roles within the central office, whereas regional divisions are projected to experience a workforce expansion from 95 to 107 personnel.

