Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19.​ The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan rose by 169.1 manat, or $99.4 (3.1 percent), at the end of last week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold rose by 350.3 manat, or $206 (6.7 percent), compared to the previous week's figure, amounting to 5,580 manat ($3,282), Trend reports.

Gold ounce value change April 7 5,158 manat ($3,034) April 14 5,486 manat ($3,227) April 8 5,103 manat ($3,001) April 15 5,492 manat ($3,230) April 9 5,117 manat ($3,010) April 16 5,583 manat ($3,284) April 10 5,313 manat ($3,125) April 17 5,682 manat ($3,342) April 11 5,456 manat ($3,209) April 18 5,655 manat ($3,326) Average weekly rate 5,229 manat ($3,075) Average weekly rate 5,580 manat ($3,282)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 1.0542 manat, or $0.61 (1.9 percent), last week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 51.9 manat, or $30.5, which is 6 percent, or 3.11 manat ($1.82), more than the previous week's figure.

Silver ounce value change April 7 51.4 manat ($30.2) April 14 54.2 manat ($31.8) April 8 51.2 manat ($30.1) April 15 55 manat ($32.3) April 9 50.7 manat ($29.8) April 16 55.1 manat ($32.4) April 10 52.9 manat ($31.1) April 17 55.4 manat ($32.5) April 11 53.2 manat ($31.2) April 18 55.3 manat ($32.5) Average weekly rate 51.9 manat ($30.5) Average weekly rate 55 manat ($32.3)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan last week rose by 35.4 manat, or $20.8 (2.2 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum increased by 46.2 manat, or $27.1 (2.9 percent), to 1,634 manat ($961.1) compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change April 7 1,588 manat ($934.1) April 14 1,618 manat ($951.7) April 8 1,582 manat ($930.5) April 15 1,622 manat ($954.1) April 9 1,569 manat ($922.9) April 16 1,634 manat ($961.1) April 10 1,598 manat ($940) April 17 1,642 manat ($965.8) April 11 1,601 manat ($941.7) April 18 1,654 manat ($972.9) Average weekly rate 1,588 manat ($934.1) Average weekly rate 1,634 manat ($961.1)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 68,731 manat, or 4.40 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium increased by 54.6227 manat, or 3.5 percent, compared to the previous week, to 1,623.6598 manat.

Palladium ounce value change April 7 1,581 manat ($930) April 14 1,575 manat ($926.4) April 8 1,569 manat ($922.9) April 15 1,610 manat ($947) April 9 1,549 manat ($911.1) April 16 1,654 manat ($972.9) April 10 1,578 manat ($928.2) April 17 1,634 manat ($961.1) April 11 1,566 manat ($921.1) April 18 1,643 manat ($966.4) Average weekly rate 1,569 manat ($922.9) Average weekly rate 1,623 manat ($954.7)

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel