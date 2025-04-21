Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 21

Iran Materials 21 April 2025 10:33 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on April 21, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 46 increased in value compared to April 20.

As for CBI, $1 equals 579,544 rials, and one euro is 659,629 rials, while on April 20, one euro was 651,570 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 21

Rial on April 20

1 US dollar

USD

579,544

571,920

1 British pound

GBP

770,265

759,866

1 Swiss franc

CHF

708,104

700,392

1 Swedish króna

SEK

60,163

59,410

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

55,230

54,506

1 Danish krone

DKK

88,449

87,277

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,784

6,694

1 UAE Dirham

AED

157,806

155,730

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,885,605

1,865,502

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

206,543

203,818

100 Japanese yens

JPY

407,388

402,222

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,664

73,682

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,504,910

1,485,122

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

418,510

412,955

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

344,276

339,837

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,768

30,376

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,362

15,013

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,064

7,014

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

159,215

157,121

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,230

43,653

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

369,679

364,670

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

154,545

152,512

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,541,340

1,521,064

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

442,014

436,201

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

475,555

469,616

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,384

19,129

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

276

272

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

423,773

418,204

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

105,860

104,476

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

79,396

78,351

100 Thai baht

THB

1,736,474

1,713,602

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

131,318

129,592

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

406,900

406,657

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

817,410

806,657

1 euro

EUR

659,629

651,570

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

111,234

109,772

1 Georgian lari

GEL

210,747

207,974

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,439

33,984

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,054

7,952

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

176,960

174,632

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

340,908

336,424

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,031,811

1,008,363

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

54,110

53,701

1 Turkmen

TMT

165,396

163,002

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

7,176

7,081

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 812,808 rials and $1 costs 714,126 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 790,669 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 694,675 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 828,000–831,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 942,000–945,000 rials.

