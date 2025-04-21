Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on April 21, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 46 increased in value compared to April 20.

As for CBI, $1 equals 579,544 rials, and one euro is 659,629 rials, while on April 20, one euro was 651,570 rials.

Currency Rial on April 21 Rial on April 20 1 US dollar USD 579,544 571,920 1 British pound GBP 770,265 759,866 1 Swiss franc CHF 708,104 700,392 1 Swedish króna SEK 60,163 59,410 1 Norwegian krone NOK 55,230 54,506 1 Danish krone DKK 88,449 87,277 1 Indian rupee INR 6,784 6,694 1 UAE Dirham AED 157,806 155,730 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,885,605 1,865,502 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 206,543 203,818 100 Japanese yens JPY 407,388 402,222 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,664 73,682 1 Omani rial OMR 1,504,910 1,485,122 1 Canadian dollar CAD 418,510 412,955 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 344,276 339,837 1 South African rand ZAR 30,768 30,376 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,362 15,013 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,064 7,014 1 Qatari riyal QAR 159,215 157,121 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,230 43,653 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 369,679 364,670 1 Saudi riyal SAR 154,545 152,512 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,541,340 1,521,064 1 Singapore dollar SGD 442,014 436,201 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 475,555 469,616 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,384 19,129 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 276 272 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 423,773 418,204 1 Libyan dinar LYD 105,860 104,476 1 Chinese yuan CNY 79,396 78,351 100 Thai baht THB 1,736,474 1,713,602 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 131,318 129,592 1,000 South Korean won KRW 406,900 406,657 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 817,410 806,657 1 euro EUR 659,629 651,570 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 111,234 109,772 1 Georgian lari GEL 210,747 207,974 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,439 33,984 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,054 7,952 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 176,960 174,632 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 340,908 336,424 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,031,811 1,008,363 1 Tajik somoni TJS 54,110 53,701 1 Turkmen TMT 165,396 163,002 Venezuelan bolívar VES 7,176 7,081

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 812,808 rials and $1 costs 714,126 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 790,669 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 694,675 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 828,000–831,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 942,000–945,000 rials.

