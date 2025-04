BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. The expert-level talks between Iran and the U.S. scheduled for April 23 are planned to be held in Oman with the participation of mediators, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said, Trend reports.

"Expert and technical meetings with the participation of mediators will be held in Muscat on Wednesday to discuss the details of the talks," he said.

According to him, the parties are currently developing general principles for conducting the talks.