Iranian FM focuses on nuclear agreement issues with Italian counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19.​ A reasonable agreement on Iran's nuclear program could benefit all parties involved, said the Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Trend reports.

Speaking today at a meeting in Rome with his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani, Araghchi pointed out that a nuclear agreement with Iran could be a win-win situation for everyone involved.

As he noted, Iran is ready to voluntarily address any doubts regarding its peaceful nuclear program through the removal of unilateral sanctions against the country and the building of trust.

Araghchi added that Iran’s nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, and based on its values and defense doctrine, the country considers weapons of mass destruction unacceptable.

During the meeting, the Italian minister highlighted that hosting talks between the United States and Iran is of high value for Italy.

"Italy is interested in strengthening relations between the two countries and is ready to offer any assistance to ensure the success of the negotiations between Iran and the US," he stated.

To note, on April 12, indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran’s nuclear program were held in Muscat, Oman. The discussions, led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the US Special Representative for Middle East Affairs, Steve Winkoff, were described as constructive and based on mutual respect. The next round of talks will take place today in Rome.

