President Tokayev appoints new ambassadors to Mongolia, Sri Lanka, and Denmark

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 21. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed new ambassadors to Mongolia, Sri Lanka, and Denmark, Trend reports.

"Almas Seitakynov has been appointed as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Mongolia; Sergei Viktorov has been appointed as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka; Olzhas Suleimenov, the current Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Sweden, has also been appointed as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Denmark concurrently," the press service of the President of Kazakhstan stated.

Earlier, President Tokayev appointed a new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Ukraine - Tolezhan Barlybaev, who previously served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Slovak Republic from March 30, 2022, to November 15, 2024.

