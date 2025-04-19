Iranian FM visits Italy for second round of indirect talks with US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19.​ Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi is in Rome, Italy, today to take part in the second round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States, the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Esmail Baghaei told reporters, Trend reports.

Baghaei stated that the second round of indirect talks will be held today in Rome, led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff.

He further explained that, like the first round, the negotiations will be conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi.

The Iranian official added that the venue of Rome for the second round was proposed by the Omani Foreign Minister and accepted by both Iran and the US.

"Iran's peaceful nuclear program fully complies with international law, including the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). Iran preserves its legal right to utilize nuclear energy for peaceful purposes by fulfilling its obligations under the internationally accepted framework," he noted.

Baghaei made it clear that Iran's position in the talks is all about lifting the illegal sanctions hanging over the country and addressing the worries surrounding the nuclear matter. This position was also brought to the table during the first round of discussions.

"In light of the contradictory statements made by various US officials in recent days, Iran expects the US side to clarify its stance in the first step and address the serious doubts raised about their commitment to the negotiations," he added.

To note, on April 12, indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran’s nuclear program were held in Muscat, Oman. The discussions, led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the US Special Representative for Middle East Affairs, Steve Winkoff, were described as constructive and based on mutual respect.

