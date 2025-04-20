Uzbekistan, Japan set to boost trade and joint projects in key areas

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 20. Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, met with a Japanese delegation led by Gen Nakagawa, the Mayor of Nara, to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in several key sectors, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

The Japanese delegation included representatives from prominent Japanese companies, such as Forest Home, Morinaraduketen, Clam Group, Nara Kotsu Bus Lines, Withonoware, Rire Stage, Seiwa Giken, Sakurug, Seiyo Kosan, and Reiwa Switch.

The discussions centered on enhancing collaboration in healthcare, information and communication technologies, hospitality, and the expansion of Uzbek food exports to the Japanese market. Both sides expressed a shared interest in deepening ties and fostering closer economic cooperation.

The Japanese delegation also praised the joint business forum held in Samarkand on April 17, noting its importance in strengthening the business links between the cities of Nara and Samarkand.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Japanese representatives reaffirmed their commitment to further developing the partnership and pursuing joint projects in priority sectors, emphasizing mutual benefits for both nations.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s trade turnover volume with Japan totaled $188.2 million from January through May 2024. According to the data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, this figure indicates a 162 percent increase compared to the same period last year ($71.7 million in January–May 2023).