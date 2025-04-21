Italian PM to visit Kazakhstan for strategic partnership talks

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 21. At the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Prime Minister of the Italian Republic Giorgia Meloni will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on April 26–27, Trend reports.

"During high-level talks, the parties plan to discuss prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Italian strategic partnership," the press service of the President of Kazakhstan stated.

On April 27, the first Central Asia – Italy summit will be held in Kazakhstan’s Astana.

Regarding Italy's relations with Central Asian nations, the Italian government has had diplomatic and political relations with post-Soviet states since 1991. Italy, like many EU members, has strengthened ties with Central Asian republics and Afghanistan since 9/11. Italy sponsored EU 2007 Strategy for Central Asia projects. It has encouraged bilateral and multilateral collaboration through international organization programs in trade, culture, society, and the rule of law. Italy's regional strategic aims include energy and security. Italian involvement in the region is mostly limited to attaining these strategic goals, limiting its geopolitical position as a lone player or within the EU policy.

