Kazakhstan’s nuclear future takes shape with shortlisted industry giants

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 20. Kazakhstan has concluded its competitive dialogue with potential technology suppliers for the construction of a nuclear power plant, Trend reports, referring to the Atomic Energy Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"A ‘shortlist’ of potential suppliers for reactor technologies has been created for the nuclear power plant project in Kazakhstan. The list includes, alongside the Russian state corporation ‘Rosatom,’ the Korean company KHNP, the French company EDF, and the Chinese company CNNC," the Agency’s press service said.

Kazakhstan has finalized the competitive dialogue with potential suppliers for the nuclear power plant construction project.

"The final decision on selecting a supplier or consortium for the project will be made during a meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission, considering the country’s national interests," the Agency for Atomic Energy added.

On October 6, 2024, Kazakhstan held a referendum on the construction of nuclear power plants in the country. 71.12 percent of Kazakhstani citizens voted in favor. Voter turnout was 63.66 percent.