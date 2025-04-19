Azerbaijan moves to implement national "e-accounting" system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19.​ Azerbaijan is poised to ratify a novel framework for its "e-accounting" information architecture, Trend reports.

The move comes as part of amendments to the national "Accounting" law, which were recently signed into effect by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

Under the new decree, the Cabinet of Ministers has been given four months to finalize the charter for the "e-accounting" system and report back to the president. This will lay the groundwork for the digital transformation of accounting practices in Azerbaijan, particularly in budgetary organizations.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers is tasked with outlining a roadmap for transitioning to electronic accounting in these organizations within the next three months. These developments reflect the government's broader push to streamline public sector operations and improve efficiency.

The Ministry of Finance will also play a key role in establishing and managing the "e-accounting" system. It is expected to ensure the system’s integration with the "Government Cloud" infrastructure, as well as its inclusion in the State Registry of Information Resources, Systems, and Electronic Services. The ministry will also work on ensuring compliance with data protection regulations by incorporating individual data systems into the state registry.

