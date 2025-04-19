Azerbaijan provides large-scale support to Georgia in addressing energy crisis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. A major accident occurred in the Georgian energy system today, a source in Azerbaijan's Azerenergy OJSC told Trend.

According to the source, in this regard, the Georgian side has asked Azerbaijan for help.

"Azerenergy immediately restored parallel operation with the Georgian state power system," the source pointed out.

According to the Azerenergy spokesperson Teymur Abdullayev, 380-400 MW of electricity was transmitted to Georgia in the first minutes after the accident.

