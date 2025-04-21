ADB approves allocation of funds for Azerbaijan Railway Company Decarbonization Project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved the allocation of funds for the Azerbaijan Railway Company Decarbonization Project, Trend reports via the ADB.

As such, the project will get $250 000 as part of the Technical Assistance Special Fund and $1 million through the Smart Energy Innovation Fund.

Azerbaijan aims to establish itself as an international logistics hub by 2025, enhancing connectivity via the East-West and North-West Corridors and diversifying trade routes through the Middle Corridor to boost economic resilience and regional integration. With the growing volume of freight transport, the state-owned Azerbaijan Railway Company (ADY) is aligning with international best practices, focusing on decarbonization to support the country's climate targets. ADY is advancing its decarbonization agenda by shifting from diesel to electric traction and increasing the use of renewable electricity, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing costs. This transition will also generate co-benefits like improved air quality, reduced public health costs, and job creation in clean energy.