Second round of indirect talks between Iran and US kicks off

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19.​ The second round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States concerning Iran's nuclear program has commenced in Rome, Italy, Trend reports.

The discussions are being led by Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff.

The second round of talks between Iran and the US is conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi.

To note, on April 12, indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran’s nuclear program were held in Muscat, Oman. The discussions, led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the US Special Representative for Middle East Affairs, Steve Winkoff, were described as constructive and based on mutual respect.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel