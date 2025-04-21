Earthquake hits Sheki-Oghuz districts of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. A mild earthquake struck near the Sheki-Oguz border in Azerbaijan early Sunday morning (April 21), Trend reports via the Seismological Service Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

The quake occurred at 08:31 (GMT+4), about six kilometers east of the Sheki station. It registered a magnitude of four and originated at a depth of 17 kilometers, the center reported.

No tremors were felt, and there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

