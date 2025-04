Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19.​ On April 18, at around 22:35 (GMT+4), the units of Armenian armed forces from the positions located in the directions of Digh and Gorus regions, subjected the Azerbaijani Army positions to fire, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijani units took adequate retaliatory measures in the indicated direction.

