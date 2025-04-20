Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Fog in Türkiye causes some flights to be cancelled

Türkiye Materials 20 April 2025 15:19 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Thick fog in Türkiye has led to flight cancellations at some airports in the country, Trend reports.

According to the information, some flights scheduled from Trabzon Airport to Ankara and Istanbul have been cancelled.

Fog also caused flight cancellations and delays at Ordu-Giresun Airport. A flight from Istanbul was cancelled due to the weather.

Two scheduled flights from Ankara and Istanbul to Rize-Artvin Airport have also been suspended.

Flights are reportedly planned to resume once weather conditions improve.

