BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Pakistan’s national carrier, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday re-launched its flights to Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku from Lahore, the second largest city of the country, Trend reports.

The PIA would operate twice-weekly direct flights between Lahore (LHE) and Baku (GYD) departing every Sunday and Wednesday. The Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) also operates its flights to Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.