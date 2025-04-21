Tajikistan, WB review transport sector cooperation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 21. Tajikistan’s Minister of Transport, Azim Ibrohim, met with a World Bank mission led by Winnie Wang, Lead Infrastructure Specialist and Program Lead for the Central Asia region at the World Bank Group, to discuss ongoing and future cooperation in the transport sector, Trend reports via the Tajik Ministry of Transport.

The meeting focused on joint efforts to enhance infrastructure resilience and regional connectivity. The World Bank delegation visited Tajikistan as part of the “Strengthening Disaster Resilience” project, which includes the planned construction of four bridges in the Rudaki and Vose districts. Technical support for this component is being provided by South Korea’s ISAN Corporation under a consulting agreement signed in January 2024.

The sides also reviewed progress under the Central Asia Regional Links Program, which aims to improve regional road networks. In this context, UK-based consultancy EASST Expertise LTD was contracted last year to support road safety initiatives, including the promotion of seatbelt use.

Minister Ibrohim highlighted the successful completion of several infrastructure projects, such as the rehabilitation of the Khujand–Isfara road and the construction of bridges in Gorno-Badakhshan.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to advancing collaborative projects in transport infrastructure, sustainable mobility, and technological innovation.

“Tajikistan aims to strengthen its role as a key transit hub in the region,” the minister said.

