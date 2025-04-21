Azerbaijan sees progress in its Aghdam-Askeran-Khojaly-Khankendi road (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21.​ The State Agency of Azerbaijan's Automobile Roads is accelerating the construction of the Aghdam–Askeran–Khojaly–Khankendi road, in line with a directive from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, as part of infrastructure development projects in the areas recently liberated from occupation, Trend reports, citing the State Agency.

The total length of the Aghdam–Askeran–Khojaly–Khankendi road, which branches off from the 40th kilometer of the Barda–Aghdam highway, is 33.6 kilometers.

The first 11.7 kilometers of the road are being reconstructed to the second technical category, while the remaining sections (21.9 kilometers) are being built to the first category. The width of the roadbed will be 26.5 meters, with the carriageway itself spanning 15 meters. Traffic will be organized in four lanes (two in each direction), with each lane measuring 3.75 meters in width.

Currently, earthworks are underway on the project site. Special equipment is being used to remove unsuitable soil and replace it with appropriate material. Road profiling and paving work are also in progress. Asphalt has already been laid in sections where the foundation has been prepared, with two layers of asphalt concrete applied over a 3.6-kilometer stretch.

Additionally, along the route, the construction of 148 water crossings, including rectangular and round-shaped culverts of various diameters, is ongoing. The project also includes the building of a retaining wall that will extend over a total length of 6,707 meters, of which 4,397 meters have already been completed.

Simultaneously, work continues on the construction of five bridges with one and three spans, located at the 1.6, 4.4, 7.2, 9.6, and 14-kilometer marks along the road.

The overall physical progress of the project stands at 72 percent.

Once completed, the Aghdam–Askeran–Khojaly–Khankendi road will significantly ease travel across the region and have a positive impact on the development of agriculture and tourism. It will also provide a quicker and safer route for drivers and passengers traveling to Khankendi, Shusha, and Lachin from the Barda direction, allowing them to bypass the city of Aghdam using this new ring road.

