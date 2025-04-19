Azerbaijan to fuse "electronic court" into adoption-related subsystem - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the application of the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 147-VIIGD dated February 28, 2025, "On amendments to the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Courts and Judges" dated March 29, 2024, "On amendments to some laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan," and on amendments to some decrees of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in this regard, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the "electronic court" information system will be integrated into the "children deprived of parental care, foster families, and adoption" subsystem.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population will leverage the "Electronic Court" information system in conjunction with the Judicial and Legal Council to facilitate a comprehensive registry of minors lacking parental guardianship and those who have been adopted, in addition to potential adoptive parents.

The head of state approved the law on the implementation of the relevant decree.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel