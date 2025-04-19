Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran

Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 19

Iran Materials 19 April 2025 09:47 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 19

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on April 19, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 40 currencies grew and four decreased in value compared to April 17.

As for CBI, $1 equals 580,443 rials, and one euro is 661,265 rials, while on April 17, one euro was 658,728 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 19

Rial on April 17

1 US dollar

USD

580,443

578,721

1 British pound

GBP

770,678

766,536

1 Swiss franc

CHF

710,000

710,694

1 Swedish króna

SEK

60,203

59,329

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

55,322

54,815

1 Danish krone

DKK

88,572

88,212

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,794

6,760

1 UAE Dirham

AED

158,051

157,582

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,893,079

1,887,347

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

206,422

206,411

100 Japanese yens

JPY

408,040

405,909

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,772

74,566

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,507,562

1,503,280

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

419,108

416,794

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

344,333

343,051

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,791

30,780

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,220

15,174

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,078

6,973

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

159,462

158,989

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,308

44,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

369,996

369,674

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

154,785

154,326

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,543,731

1,539,152

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

442,698

441,425

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

477,497

476,583

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,420

19,404

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

276

276

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

424,454

422,294

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

106,102

104,089

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

79,511

79,221

100 Thai baht

THB

1,737,512

1,748,591

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

131,520

131,241

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

407,963

408,805

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

818,678

816,250

1 euro

EUR

661,265

658,728

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

1,11,141

110,405

1 Georgian lari

GEL

211,339

210,605

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,440

34,429

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,063

7,984

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

177,463

176,977

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

341,437

340,422

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,023,018

1,022,987

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

54,077

53,596

1 Turkmen

TMT

165,882

165,407

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

7,180

7,381

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 815,030 rials and $1 costs 715,414 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 792,830 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 695,928 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 846,000–849,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 963,000–966,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more