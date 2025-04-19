Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on April 19, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 40 currencies grew and four decreased in value compared to April 17.

As for CBI, $1 equals 580,443 rials, and one euro is 661,265 rials, while on April 17, one euro was 658,728 rials.

Currency Rial on April 19 Rial on April 17 1 US dollar USD 580,443 578,721 1 British pound GBP 770,678 766,536 1 Swiss franc CHF 710,000 710,694 1 Swedish króna SEK 60,203 59,329 1 Norwegian krone NOK 55,322 54,815 1 Danish krone DKK 88,572 88,212 1 Indian rupee INR 6,794 6,760 1 UAE Dirham AED 158,051 157,582 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,893,079 1,887,347 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 206,422 206,411 100 Japanese yens JPY 408,040 405,909 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,772 74,566 1 Omani rial OMR 1,507,562 1,503,280 1 Canadian dollar CAD 419,108 416,794 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 344,333 343,051 1 South African rand ZAR 30,791 30,780 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,220 15,174 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,078 6,973 1 Qatari riyal QAR 159,462 158,989 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,308 44,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 369,996 369,674 1 Saudi riyal SAR 154,785 154,326 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,543,731 1,539,152 1 Singapore dollar SGD 442,698 441,425 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 477,497 476,583 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,420 19,404 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 276 276 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 424,454 422,294 1 Libyan dinar LYD 106,102 104,089 1 Chinese yuan CNY 79,511 79,221 100 Thai baht THB 1,737,512 1,748,591 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 131,520 131,241 1,000 South Korean won KRW 407,963 408,805 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 818,678 816,250 1 euro EUR 661,265 658,728 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 1,11,141 110,405 1 Georgian lari GEL 211,339 210,605 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,440 34,429 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,063 7,984 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 177,463 176,977 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 341,437 340,422 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,023,018 1,022,987 1 Tajik somoni TJS 54,077 53,596 1 Turkmen TMT 165,882 165,407 Venezuelan bolívar VES 7,180 7,381

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 815,030 rials and $1 costs 715,414 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 792,830 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 695,928 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 846,000–849,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 963,000–966,000 rials.

