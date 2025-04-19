Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on April 19, Trend reports via the CBI.
By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 40 currencies grew and four decreased in value compared to April 17.
As for CBI, $1 equals 580,443 rials, and one euro is 661,265 rials, while on April 17, one euro was 658,728 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on April 19
|
Rial on April 17
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
580,443
|
578,721
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
770,678
|
766,536
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
710,000
|
710,694
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
60,203
|
59,329
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
55,322
|
54,815
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
88,572
|
88,212
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,794
|
6,760
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
158,051
|
157,582
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,893,079
|
1,887,347
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
206,422
|
206,411
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
408,040
|
405,909
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
74,772
|
74,566
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,507,562
|
1,503,280
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
419,108
|
416,794
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
344,333
|
343,051
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
30,791
|
30,780
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
15,220
|
15,174
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
7,078
|
6,973
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
159,462
|
158,989
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
44,308
|
44,208
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
45
|
45
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
369,996
|
369,674
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
154,785
|
154,326
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,543,731
|
1,539,152
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
442,698
|
441,425
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
477,497
|
476,583
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
19,420
|
19,404
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
276
|
276
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
424,454
|
422,294
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
106,102
|
104,089
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
79,511
|
79,221
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,737,512
|
1,748,591
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
131,520
|
131,241
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
407,963
|
408,805
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
818,678
|
816,250
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
661,265
|
658,728
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
1,11,141
|
110,405
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
211,339
|
210,605
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
34,440
|
34,429
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
8,063
|
7,984
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
177,463
|
176,977
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
341,437
|
340,422
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
1,023,018
|
1,022,987
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
54,077
|
53,596
|
1 Turkmen
|
TMT
|
165,882
|
165,407
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
7,180
|
7,381
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 815,030 rials and $1 costs 715,414 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 792,830 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 695,928 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 846,000–849,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 963,000–966,000 rials.
