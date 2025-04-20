Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends presentation of opera “Cinderella”(PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, participated in the presentation of the opera “Cinderella” performed by the world-famous 200-member cast Helikon-Opera Moscow Musical Theater at the Heydar Aliyev Palace on April 19, Trend reports.

The performance of the Helikon-Opera theater play by Azerbaijani composer Leonid Weinstein is a piece of art that every little princess must see. The music of Leonid Weinstein, a student of the outstanding composer Gara Garayev, is bright and memorable. The opera, presented on the stage of the Heydar Aliyev Palace, was conducted by Yalchin Adigozalov, People's Artist of Azerbaijan.

The presentation was attended by Mikhail Gusman, First Deputy Director General of the Russian TASS News Agency, Yuli Gusman, the famous theater and film director, TV presenter, actor, public and political figure, the son of Azerbaijani composer Leonid Weinstein - Deputy Director General - General Producer of NTV TV channel Timur Weinstein and his family members, Farhad Badalbayli, Rector of the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli, People's Artist, as well as public and political figures.

The premier of the opera “Cinderella” took place in Baku on the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre’s stage in 1985. After 35 years amazing transformations and magic were created on the Helikon-Opera stage with the help of large-scale scenery and modern holographic technologies.

The plot of the opera, premised on the legendary fairytale by Charles Perrault, focuses on the triumph of goodness and beauty over evil and hate. The hospitable Storyteller engaged viewers of all ages into the exciting game. The audience also saw coming to life objects: the pumpkin turning into a sparkling carriage, the mice - into beautiful horses, Cinderella into the princess, and each guest of the theater being able to try on a “glass slipper.”

The stage director is Ilya Ilyin, and the artistic director is Dmitry Bertman.

The opera aroused great interest among the audience.