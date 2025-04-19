Head of Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers to attend IMF and WB Spring Meetings in US

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 19. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Chief of Staff of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, will take part in the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) during his working visit to Washington, DC, Trend reports via the cabinet.

As part of the visit, Kasymaliev is scheduled to meet with senior WBG leadership, including Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde and Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Antonella Bassani. The meetings will cover a wide range of topics related to the current WBG project portfolio in Kyrgyzstan, as well as prospects for expanding cooperation in key areas.

Special emphasis will be directed towards the progressive enhancement of the strategically pivotal Kambarata-1 Hydropower Plant initiative. A series of bilateral accords are anticipated to be executed subsequent to these deliberations.



Kasymaliev is anticipated to engage in a strategic roundtable dialogue with stakeholders from the Kyrgyz-American Business Council, encompassing key representatives from the US business ecosystem.



Furthermore, the chairman is set to convene strategic dialogues with C-suite executives from leading US enterprises to elucidate Kyrgyzstan’s investment viability and explore actionable frameworks for synergistic collaboration.

The visit program also includes meetings with representatives of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and the Global Partnership for Education (GPE). These discussions aim to strengthen collaboration in the education sector, attract funding for educational programs, and explore IsDB participation in future infrastructure projects.

To note, the 2025 Spring Meetings of the WBG and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will take place in Washington from April 21 to 26.

