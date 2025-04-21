SOCAR’s Kulevi oil terminal boosts cargo transshipment (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. Kulevi oil terminal of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR transshipped a total of 2.5 million tons of cargo in 2024, the company told Trend.

"Of the total cargo handled, 0.95 million tons were of Azerbaijani origin, while the remaining 1.55 million tons consisted of transit shipments. In comparison, during the same period in 2023, the terminal processed 2.16 million tons of cargo, marking an increase of 349,000 tons year-on-year," said the company.

The Kulevi Terminal and Sea Port, which has been operated by the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) since its launch on May 16, 2008, plays a pivotal role in the transportation and transshipment of hydrocarbons and petrochemical products.

The terminal provides a comprehensive range of services, including the receipt of goods via rail, transportation to storage tanks, safekeeping, loading onto vessels, and the overall operation of port facilities.

