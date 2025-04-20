Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on April 20, Trend reports via the CBI.
By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 46 decreased in value compared to April 19.
As for CBI, $1 equals 571,920 rials, and one euro is 651,570 rials, while on April 19, one euro was 661,265 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on April 20
|
Rial on April 19
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
571,920
|
580,443
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
759,866
|
770,678
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
700,392
|
710,000
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
59,410
|
60,203
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
54,506
|
55,322
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
87,277
|
88,572
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,694
|
6,794
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
155,730
|
158,051
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,865,502
|
1,893,079
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
203,818
|
206,422
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
402,222
|
408,040
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
73,682
|
74,772
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,485,122
|
1,507,562
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
412,955
|
419,108
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
339,837
|
344,333
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
30,376
|
30,791
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
15,013
|
15,220
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
7,014
|
7,078
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
157,121
|
159,462
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
43,653
|
44,308
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
44
|
45
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
364,670
|
369,996
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
152,512
|
154,785
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,521,064
|
1,543,731
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
436,201
|
442,698
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
469,616
|
477,497
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
19,129
|
19,420
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
272
|
276
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
418,204
|
424,454
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
104,476
|
106,102
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
78,351
|
79,511
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,713,602
|
1,737,512
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
129,592
|
131,520
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
406,657
|
407,963
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
806,657
|
818,678
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
651,570
|
661,265
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
109,772
|
111,141
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
207,974
|
211,339
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
33,984
|
34,440
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
7,952
|
8,063
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
174,632
|
177,463
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
336,424
|
341,437
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
1,008,363
|
1,023,018
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
53,701
|
54,077
|
1 Turkmen
|
TMT
|
163,002
|
165,882
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
7,081
|
7,180
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 811,984 rials and $1 costs 712,724 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 789,869 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 693,312 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 826,000–829,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 939,000–942,000 rials.