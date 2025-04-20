Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on April 20, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 46 decreased in value compared to April 19.

As for CBI, $1 equals 571,920 rials, and one euro is 651,570 rials, while on April 19, one euro was 661,265 rials.

Currency Rial on April 20 Rial on April 19 1 US dollar USD 571,920 580,443 1 British pound GBP 759,866 770,678 1 Swiss franc CHF 700,392 710,000 1 Swedish króna SEK 59,410 60,203 1 Norwegian krone NOK 54,506 55,322 1 Danish krone DKK 87,277 88,572 1 Indian rupee INR 6,694 6,794 1 UAE Dirham AED 155,730 158,051 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,865,502 1,893,079 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 203,818 206,422 100 Japanese yens JPY 402,222 408,040 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,682 74,772 1 Omani rial OMR 1,485,122 1,507,562 1 Canadian dollar CAD 412,955 419,108 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 339,837 344,333 1 South African rand ZAR 30,376 30,791 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,013 15,220 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,014 7,078 1 Qatari riyal QAR 157,121 159,462 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,653 44,308 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 364,670 369,996 1 Saudi riyal SAR 152,512 154,785 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,521,064 1,543,731 1 Singapore dollar SGD 436,201 442,698 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 469,616 477,497 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,129 19,420 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 272 276 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 418,204 424,454 1 Libyan dinar LYD 104,476 106,102 1 Chinese yuan CNY 78,351 79,511 100 Thai baht THB 1,713,602 1,737,512 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 129,592 131,520 1,000 South Korean won KRW 406,657 407,963 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 806,657 818,678 1 euro EUR 651,570 661,265 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 1 09,772 111,141 1 Georgian lari GEL 207,974 211,339 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 33,984 34,440 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,952 8,063 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 174,632 177,463 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 336,424 341,437 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,008,363 1,023,018 1 Tajik somoni TJS 53,701 54,077 1 Turkmen TMT 163,002 165,882 Venezuelan bolívar VES 7,081 7,180

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 811,984 rials and $1 costs 712,724 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 789,869 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 693,312 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 826,000–829,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 939,000–942,000 rials.