...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 20

Iran Materials 20 April 2025 10:55 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 20

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on April 20, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 46 decreased in value compared to April 19.

As for CBI, $1 equals 571,920 rials, and one euro is 651,570 rials, while on April 19, one euro was 661,265 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 20

Rial on April 19

1 US dollar

USD

571,920

580,443

1 British pound

GBP

759,866

770,678

1 Swiss franc

CHF

700,392

710,000

1 Swedish króna

SEK

59,410

60,203

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

54,506

55,322

1 Danish krone

DKK

87,277

88,572

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,694

6,794

1 UAE Dirham

AED

155,730

158,051

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,865,502

1,893,079

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

203,818

206,422

100 Japanese yens

JPY

402,222

408,040

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,682

74,772

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,485,122

1,507,562

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

412,955

419,108

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

339,837

344,333

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,376

30,791

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,013

15,220

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,014

7,078

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

157,121

159,462

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,653

44,308

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

364,670

369,996

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

152,512

154,785

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,521,064

1,543,731

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

436,201

442,698

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

469,616

477,497

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,129

19,420

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

272

276

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

418,204

424,454

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

104,476

106,102

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

78,351

79,511

100 Thai baht

THB

1,713,602

1,737,512

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

129,592

131,520

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

406,657

407,963

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

806,657

818,678

1 euro

EUR

651,570

661,265

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

1Description: Anchor09,772

111,141

1 Georgian lari

GEL

207,974

211,339

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

33,984

34,440

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,952

8,063

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

174,632

177,463

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

336,424

341,437

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,008,363

1,023,018

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

53,701

54,077

1 Turkmen

TMT

163,002

165,882

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

7,081

7,180

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 811,984 rials and $1 costs 712,724 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 789,869 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 693,312 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 826,000–829,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 939,000–942,000 rials.

