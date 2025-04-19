Iran, U.S. set date for next nuclear talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. A step forward has been made in the second round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States, held in Rome, Italy, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi told journalists, Trend reports.

He stated that Iran is continuing its efforts to reach a better understanding on the nuclear issue, and that the talks have now entered a new phase.

Araghchi added that technical meetings between experts from both sides will be held in Oman on April 23 as part of the ongoing negotiations. The minister noted that these expert-level discussions aim to define the framework of a potential agreement.

According to the FM, the third round of talks is scheduled for April 26.

Meanwhile, the second round of indirect talks on April 19 was led by Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and U.S. Special Envoy for Middle East Affairs Steve Whitcoff, with Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi acting as mediator.

Earlier, on April 12, similar discussions took place in Muscat, Oman, also led by Araghchi and Whitcoff, focusing on Iran’s nuclear program. Those talks were described as constructive and held in a spirit of mutual respect.