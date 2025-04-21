Uzbekistan doubles exports, eyes reform of certification system

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 21. Uzbekistan’s export volumes have increased by 2.2 times, with foreign trade turnover reaching 57 percent of the country’s GDP, said President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during a recent videoconference, Trend reports via the Press Secretary of the President of Uzbekistan.

The country has really turned the tide in the Economic Complexity Index, jumping a whopping 25 points over the last five years, moving up from the 105th to the 80th spot on the ladder.

"This is a very large figure, which shows how much our economy depends on external markets," the president noted.

However, the meeting also addressed the ongoing challenges faced by entrepreneurs due to outdated and excessive certification requirements, which are hindering business development and increasing costs. The president specifically criticized the lack of efficient sanitary-epidemiological certification processes, pointing out that many products, including children's food, face delays due to the absence of necessary standards. He also criticized the unnecessary multiple testing of identical products based solely on different packaging.

In response, the president instructed relevant authorities to review and streamline certification and standardization procedures. A comprehensive overhaul will reduce redundant steps and align Uzbekistan’s standards with international regulations, including those set by the Codex Alimentarius. Additionally, the government plans to significantly reduce the list of goods requiring mandatory certification and introduce a declaration of conformity mechanism to simplify market access.

The president also highlighted the importance of developing a new "Market Supervision" law to enhance market oversight and foster competition in the industry. This will involve transferring certain certification and testing responsibilities to the private sector, with the aim of improving service quality while lowering costs for businesses.

The reconfiguration of Uzbekistan's certification and standardization framework is anticipated to bolster the nation’s economic expansion and enhance its competitive positioning within the international arena.