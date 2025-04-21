Iranian banks ramping up loans to commercial sector over past year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21.​ Iranian banks granted a significant boost in credit to the commercial sector in the last Iranian year (from March 20, 2024, through March 20, 2025), rising by 34.2 percent compared to the previous year (from March 21, 2023, through March 19, 2024).

Data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Iran indicates that Iranian banks provided nearly 6 quadrillion rials (about $10.3 billion) in credit to the commercial sector in the last Iranian year. This was a notable increase from the previous year's total of 4.47 quadrillion rials (about $7.7 billion).

The statistics further reveal that around 5.2 quadrillion rials (about $8.97 billion) were allocated as working capital for the commercial sector.

In the same period, loans were granted for the establishment of businesses and related opportunities, totaling around 454 trillion rials (about $782 million), while loans for the development of businesses amounted to 306 trillion rials (about $527 million).

Additionally, loans were provided for the purchase of personal products, totaling 10.4 trillion rials (about $18 million), as well as for self-employment, amounting to 12 trillion rials (about $20 million).

The data also shows that in the reporting period, Iranian banks provided loans for repairs in the commercial sector, amounting to 5.6 trillion rials (about $9.65 million), and for housing purchases, 894 billion rials (about $1.5 million).

To note, Iranian banks issued a total of around 59.7 quadrillion rials (about $105 billion) in credit in the last Iranian year, marking a 29.5 percent increase from the previous year.

