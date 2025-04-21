Azerbaijan spotlights volume of cargo moved by road transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. A total of 1.399 million tons of cargo worth $2.8 billion was transported by road in Azerbaijan from January through March 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's State Customs Committee shows that this is $113 million or 4.1 percent more in value terms and 74,000 tons or 5.6 percent more in quantitative terms compared to the same period of 2024.

Thus, in the first quarter of last year, 1.325 million tons of cargo worth $2.7 billion were transported by road in Azerbaijan.

Over the reporting period, 562,300 tons of cargo worth $519.8 million were exported from Azerbaijan by this transport, which is $95.8 million or 22.6 percent more than in annual terms and 79,400 tons or 16.4 percent more than in quantitative terms.

In the corresponding period of the last year, these figures totaled $424 million and 482,900 tons.

Meanwhile, 837,100 tons of cargo worth $2.3 billion were imported to Azerbaijan by road transport during the reporting period. This is $17 million or 0.7 percent more in value terms and 4,700 tons or 0.6 percent less in physical terms compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Azerbaijan imported 841,800 tons of cargo worth $2.3 billion from January through March of last year.

However, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover increased by 24.3 percent and amounted to $12 billion from January through March of this year.

According to the report, over the past year, the country's exports increased by 6.7 percent or $401.75 million to $6.4 billion, while imports, on the contrary, increased by 52.6 percent or $1.9 billion to $5.7 billion.

The foreign trade surplus for the reporting period amounted to $722.9 million, which is $5.1 billion or 3.1 times less than in the same period last year.