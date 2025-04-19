Kazakhstan and Russia discuss strategic energy collaboration in top-level talks

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 19. By agreement between the presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Russian Minister of Energy, Sergei Tsivilev, who delivered a personal message from the President of Russia, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, the prospects for partnership in the energy sector were discussed, which is one of the key areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia.

Kazakhstan is actively developing cooperation with Russia in the field of nuclear energy. In January 2025, Kazakhstan's Minister of Energy, Almassadam Satkaliyev, announced that "Rosatom" is on the shortlist of potential contractors for the construction of the country's first nuclear power plant. However, the final decision on the supplier will be made in the first half of 2025, taking into account Kazakhstan's national interests and international commitments. Also in April 2024, Russia and Kazakhstan signed an intergovernmental agreement to construct three coal-fired thermal power plants (TPPs) in the cities of Kokshetau, Semei, and Ust-Kamenogorsk.

