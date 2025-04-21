Pakistani PM welcomes restart of Lahore-Baku flight

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed the resumption of direct flights between Lahore and Baku, Trend reports.

"I warmly welcome the resumption of PIA’s direct flights between Lahore and Baku after a hiatus of two years - a significant milestone for tourism and regional connectivity between our brotherly countries.

We remain committed to achieving greater milestones in the fraternal ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan as we deepen our cooperation across sectors," the PM said in a statement.

Pakistan’s national airline, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), resumed direct flights from Lahore to Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, on Sunday.

PIA will operate the route twice a week, with flights departing Lahore (LHE) for Baku (GYD) every Sunday and Wednesday. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) also offers flights to Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi.