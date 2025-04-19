Kazakhstan eyes enhanced partnership with EU to tackle security hurdles on horizon

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 19. Kazakhstan’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Yerzhan Sadenov, took a working trip to the French Republic and the Kingdom of the Netherlands, where he rubbed elbows with leaders of European and international police organizations, where the aim was to bolster cooperation in the realm of security and tackle the challenges and threats, Trend reports.

In Paris, the minister held talks with France’s Minister of the Interior, Bruno Retailleau, during which they discussed the current state of cooperation under the 2009 Agreement on Combating Crime.

"Special attention was given to issues of readmission and information exchange in the area of migration control. Both parties confirmed their readiness to implement the Readmission Agreement signed last year. The French side also expressed its willingness to support the simplification of visa procedures by EU countries for Kazakh citizens," the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan stated.

Following the bilateral meeting, the two sides signed a roadmap to strengthen cooperation in combating crime, including transnational organized crime, drug trafficking, illegal migration, extremism, and cyber fraud.

The Kazakh delegation also visited the Paris operational center, the Special Task Force Brigade, and the Cyber Center of France's Ministry of the Interior.

"During the visit to Lyon, the minister met with Interpol Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza. They discussed practical areas of cooperation — primarily in the fields of international investigations, combating fraud, and cybercrime. Issues related to improving coordination mechanisms and expanding access to new Interpol databases were also addressed," the ministry noted.

Additionally, in The Hague, Kazakhstan's Minister of Internal Affairs met with Europol’s Deputy Executive Director Andrei Linta. The discussions focused on cooperation prospects in countering cybercrime, extremism, and illegal migration, as well as information exchange through Europol channels.

An agreement was reached to initiate the development of an operational agreement between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Europol, which will open a new level of interaction with law enforcement agencies of EU member states.

To recall, in December 2024, the National Central Bureau of Interpol, under the auspices of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Asset Recovery Committee affiliated with the Prosecutor General’s Office, executed a Memorandum of Cooperation designed to enhance synergies in the fight against economic offenses and the illicit transference of assets.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel